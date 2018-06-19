News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts
06-19-2018
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has began the initial appearances that will be part of his lengthy farewell tour and he admitted to Metal Hammer that he has found it hard to sing some of his classic songs.

The former Black Sabbath frontman received the publication's Golden God Award this year and he made the admission why reflecting on a past recipient, late Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister.

He said, "I've got to the point where I struggle to hit the notes on that, 'The line in the window is a crack in the sky' line in No More Tears. My vocal coach told me, 'Let the mic do the work.' I don't wanna blow my voice out. I'm not a singer like Lemmy. Lemmy was a hell of a singer man, he was something else."

Ozzy Osbourne MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ozzy Osbourne T-shirts and Posters

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Judas Priest And Ozzy Osbourne Big Winners At Golden Gods

Ozzy Osbourne Leads The Final Night Of The Download Festival

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Addresses Divorce

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Page Too: 3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

Foo Fighters Full Pinkpop Festival Headline Set Video Streaming Online

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms

Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour

Skeletonwitch Streaming New Song 'When Paradise Fades'

The Icarus Line Must Die Film Premiere Announced

My Morning Jacket's Jim James Unplugging For Fall Tour

Bleeding Through Frontman Calls Out The 'Bring Me The Horizon Effect'

Singled Out: Doomsday Outlaw's Bring It On Home

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.