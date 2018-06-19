|
Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts
.
Ozzy Osbourne has began the initial appearances that will be part of his lengthy farewell tour and he admitted to Metal Hammer that he has found it hard to sing some of his classic songs. The former Black Sabbath frontman received the publication's Golden God Award this year and he made the admission why reflecting on a past recipient, late Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister. He said, "I've got to the point where I struggle to hit the notes on that, 'The line in the window is a crack in the sky' line in No More Tears. My vocal coach told me, 'Let the mic do the work.' I don't wanna blow my voice out. I'm not a singer like Lemmy. Lemmy was a hell of a singer man, he was something else."
The former Black Sabbath frontman received the publication's Golden God Award this year and he made the admission why reflecting on a past recipient, late Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister.
He said, "I've got to the point where I struggle to hit the notes on that, 'The line in the window is a crack in the sky' line in No More Tears. My vocal coach told me, 'Let the mic do the work.' I don't wanna blow my voice out. I'm not a singer like Lemmy. Lemmy was a hell of a singer man, he was something else."