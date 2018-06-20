Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

06-20-2018

.

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen was among the acts on hand to help reopen the Asbury Park, NJ venue and bowling alley, Asbury Lanes, on June 18th and video from the event has been shared online.



The grand re-opening event follows the locale's closure for remodelling in 2015 and takeover by area real estate investment company, iStar, as part of a multibillion dollar redevelopment plan for the city.



According to Springsteen fanzine Backstreets - who are also streaming pro-shot video highlights from the event - Springsteen first appeared on stage to welcome the crowd following opening remarks and a welcome from iStar CEO Jay Sugarman.



"It's been a joy watching what's been happening in town over the past ten, fifteen and twenty years," said the rocker. "I feel like the Ghost of Christmas Past walking down the boardwalk, but that's okay, because it's fun to watch Asbury's future unfold in front of me."



Springsteen introduced his friend and collaborator Danny Clinch's Tangiers Blues Band, who delivered covers of classics by The Talking Heads, the Beastie Boys and Velvet Underground, among others, before being joined by Asbury Park's most famous son.



The lineup began a four-song set with Springsteen with Huey "Piano" Smith's 1957 track, "Rockin' Pneumonia & the Boogie Woogie Flu", followed by an extended version of Willie Dixon's classic, "I Just Want To Make Love To You , which saw several Springsteen guitar solos while taking over the role as bandleader, calling out solos and chord changes and generally keeping Clinch's band on their toes.



The set continued with Don Raye's 1940 hit "Down The Road A Piece", which Springsteen dedicated to the "folks from the old Asbury Lanes who kept this place going," before wrapping up with a jam on the bar band track, "Twist & Shout."



Portugal. The Man followed the Springsteen blues set with Clinch and company to close out the evening at Asbury Lanes. See some video from the event here.