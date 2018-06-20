News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video
06-20-2018
.
Kobra And The Lotus

Kobra And The Lotus have released a new music video for their track "Velvet Roses". The song comes from the group's recently released new album "Prevail II".

Kobra had this to say about the new single, "High impact, pure rock adrenaline!! This vid is a fabulous trip. Free falling through the sky, whipping tight turns on a planet where everything that makes sense to you doesn't apply and the impossible doesn't exist.

"Join this tenacious driver and her motley crew as they take guitar solos literally to "new heights" and drive you through the hard rock, adventure of your life!!!" Watch the video here.

Kobra And The Lotus MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Kobra And The Lotus T-shirts and Posters

More Kobra And The Lotus News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

Kobra And The Lotus Release Video For Their Version Of The Chain

Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.