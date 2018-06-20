News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced
06-20-2018
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have been forced to postpone a June 19 concert at London's O2 Arena after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the group's European tour.

"Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight's show at the O2 Arena in London," posted the group on social media. "The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July. Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates. It's the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason.

"Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have traveled and made plans. Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for the continued support.

"Tickets for tonight's show will be valid and transferable to a re-scheduled date," adds the band. "Expect more information soon. Please contact your point of purchase for all other public ticket enquiries. Ten Club ticket holders will be contacted directly in the coming days." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

