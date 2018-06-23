News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron
06-23-2018
.
System Of A Down

Daron Malakian revealed that he did delay the second Scars of Broadway album because of his hope that System of a Down would need the songs for a new album that does not appear to be happening.

He was asked about the Scars album delay during an interview with Revolver and expressed his doubt about SOAD recording a new album. He said, System still plays live, and there was always this talk of maybe we'll do something, maybe we won't do something.

"So I was like, 'Maybe I should save these songs.' That's the biggest reason why I took so long to release these songs. There was this constant chatter amongst ourselves of maybe doing an album together. But enough time has passed that I don't want to wait anymore. It feels really good to let these songs loose. Honestly, almost anything that I write works for either band. What you're hearing [in the music] is my writing style. Anything that I write usually comes with those flavors.


He was then asked if that means he believes that there will never be another System of a Down album and he responded, "I couldn't say ever, but as of right now, it's not looking like we're doing something together soon. I can't close the book on it and say it's done forever. We still play live. We're all still friends. All my band members posted 'Lives' on their own Facebooks and Instagrams, so we're all very supportive of each other.

"It's more a combination of where each person is at a different point in their life, and each person wants to do a different thing. There are some creative differences as well on what direction each one of us wants to take the next System album, if that ever happens. Which is fine. I'm not sitting here upset or anything.

"The only thing I'm a little frustrated with was waiting for that to maybe happen or not happen. Too much time has passed by since I've released anything with Scars or System. But it's never too late."

