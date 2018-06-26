Good Tiger Lose Founding Member 06-25-2018

. Good Tiger drummer and co-founder Alex Rudinger broke the bad news to fans that he has decided to leave the band to pursue other opportunities. He released a lengthy statement explaining his decision. He wrote, "To anyone that isn't interested / doesn't care enough to read a few paragraphs, the short is: After much thought, I've decided to leave my band, Good Tiger, to pursue other opportunities. If you're inclined to know a bit more as to why, please continue reading! "This is something that I've been thinking about for quite some time. Everyone in the band was well aware of it, and did nothing but encourage me to do what was best for myself. Those four individuals - Dez, Morgan, Jo, & Elliot, are the reason I joined (and helped start) this band. They are truly exceptional people, and I hold them very close to my heart. "At varying times throughout the last few years I've felt uncertain as to what I wanted long-term out of this band, and also from a personal satisfaction standpoint in my overall career (something I have much more clarity on now). On top of this, the health of a close family member came into question recently (when I left mid-way through our headline tour), forcing me to re-evaluate certain long term plans. Life can certainly throw things at you that you don't expect, and it's not always easy. But I feel immensely fortunate to have been in a band with such amazing people when life threw me this recent curve ball - I was shown nothing but support. With that said, pairing this change in my personal life with the continual desire I've felt to pursue other things throughout these last few years has made this decision relatively simple for me. "I have every intention of continuing my career in music, but in truth am not sure where I'm headed next. So to all bands out there, if you're looking for a drummer, feel free to reach out. Whether it's a fill-in / session position, full-time, or anything else, I am quite excited to explore whatever opportunities may arise, and I will certainly still be touring whenever the right opportunity presents itself. In the meantime, I will be continuing my work at home as usual with teaching, session work, videos / online content, as well as an exciting new business I've recently started (with good-buddy Anup Sastry). But let it be known that I am indeed available and looking for more work. "Before I sign off, I'd like to say a few more things about the phenomenal human beings that I've had the pleasure of being in a band with for the last three and a half years. I met most of them long before we started this band, and connected with them incredibly as people. After having been in a variety of bands / situations prior to Good Tiger that weren't always terrifically healthy, all I wanted was to be in a band with good people that I loved and trusted. Dez, Jo, Morgan, and Elliot personify these qualities, and I will cherish all of the experiences we had together for the rest of my life. They have done so much for me, not only as a bandmate, but especially as friends. Deciding to leave a band where you truly love all of the members is a peculiar thing, but from a creative, personal, and business standpoint, I know that it is time to move on. In coming to this conclusion, they have done nothing but show me love and support in return, and it is without a doubt the most amicable departure from a band that I can imagine. All they want is for me to be happy, and I want the same for them. "Fun little story: I would often annoy Elliot (in a joking way) when I needed a hand with something on tour. I'd say - 'C'monnnnn duuuude, we're friends!! Help me out!!!'. He would jokingly reply - 'We are not friends Rudi, we are co-workers'. It became a thing we all said, in a very sarcastic and joking way, of course (we all like to clown). Upon making this decision to leave, Jo looked at me with a loving smile and said - 'You know what this means Rudi? We are not co-workers anymore. We are now just friends'. As cheesy as it sounds, the sentiment of it resonated with me at my core. I love these guys so much, and I am so proud of everything we have done together. I am so thankful to have met them, to have been in a band with them, to have made music with them, and most of all - to have them as dear friends for the rest of my life. "So, that's all for now folks. If you took the time to read all of this, thank you. If you're a fan of mine or the band's, thank you (again) for all of the support you've given me / us over the years. I've had many wonderful experiences in my career thus far, and none of them would've been possible if it weren't for you all. Please continue to follow and support Good Tiger (I certainly will be!), and stay tuned for whatever thing life throws at me next. I look forward to it, whatever "it" is. Much love everyone!" Good Tiger MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more Good Tiger T-shirts and Posters More Good Tiger News Share this article



Related Stories



Good Tiger Lose Founding Member Singled Out: Good Tiger's Grip Shoes

