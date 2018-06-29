News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer
06-29-2018
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden are being sued by a little known former singer Dennis Willcock for allegedly stealing the lyrics to some of their classic early songs.

According to The Sun, Willcock - who fronted the band between 1976 and 1978 - claims to have written lyrics to songs that appeared on the band's self-titled 1980 debut, including "Prowler", "Charlotte The Harlot", "Phantom Of The Opera" and "Iron Maiden", as well as the 1981 "Killers" track "Prodigal Son", while musician Terry Wilson-Slesser says he co-wrote lyrics to a 1974 song called "A Rainbow's Gold" that the veteran metal outfit used for "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from 1982's "The Number Of The Beast."

All of the songs are credited to Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris, except for guitarist Dave Murray's "Charlotte The Harlot." Harris and Murray and their publishing company Imagem are named as defendants in the suit, which sees the Willcock and Wilson-Slesser seeking damages in excess of £2 million (approximately $2.64 million).

Willcock claims he never knew his lyrics were used because he never listened to Iron Maiden's albums in the almost 40 years after he exited the lineup. An Iron Maiden spokesperson tells The Sun: "This is outrageous. Absolutely ridiculous." Read more here.

