Dan + Shay Release 'Tequila' Music Video

In the story, set in the Colorado mountains, the couple falls in love – then break up. Fast forward four years and DiMarco returns to the bar he and Turkovich used to frequent and texts a female bartender his order for a tequila.

She turns around and when she realizes it's her old flame she uses sign language to confirm his order (DiMarco is deaf) and show she recognizes him. Dan + Shay's website promises more new music is coming soon. Check out the video here.