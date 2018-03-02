|
Dan + Shay Release 'Tequila' Music Video
.
(Radio.com) Country duo Dan + Shay have released a video to accompany their latest single, "Tequila." The video for the heartbreaking ballad stars Nyle DiMarco (America's Next Top Model, Dancing With The Stars) and Instagram star Mica Von Turkovich. In the story, set in the Colorado mountains, the couple falls in love – then break up. Fast forward four years and DiMarco returns to the bar he and Turkovich used to frequent and texts a female bartender his order for a tequila. She turns around and when she realizes it's her old flame she uses sign language to confirm his order (DiMarco is deaf) and show she recognizes him. Dan + Shay's website promises more new music is coming soon. Check out the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.