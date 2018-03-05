|
Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits
(Gibson) Journey's Greatest Hits album has becomes just the third album to spend 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. It joins Bob Marley and The Wailers' Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and The Wailers (510 weeks) and the longevity runaway winner, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (937 weeks). It's still some achievement. Journey's Greatest Hits rose this week from 108-101 (March 3-dated chart) and debuted in December 1988, but it peaked at only No. 10 back in 1989. Between October 1990 and December 2009 it disappeared from the chart, but after a change in eligibility rules it returned and has been back pretty much ever since. The set boasts Journey classic hits such as "Open Arms" (the band's biggest hit, a No. 2) and the ubiquitous "Don't Stop Believin'", but the band has only ever achieved four Top 10 hits. Still, that's four more than The Dark Side Of The Moon. Read more here.
