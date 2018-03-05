Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits

It's still some achievement. Journey's Greatest Hits rose this week from 108-101 (March 3-dated chart) and debuted in December 1988, but it peaked at only No. 10 back in 1989. Between October 1990 and December 2009 it disappeared from the chart, but after a change in eligibility rules it returned and has been back pretty much ever since.

The set boasts Journey classic hits such as "Open Arms" (the band's biggest hit, a No. 2) and the ubiquitous "Don't Stop Believin'", but the band has only ever achieved four Top 10 hits. Still, that's four more than The Dark Side Of The Moon. Read more here.