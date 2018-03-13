|
Pearl Jam Preview New Single 'Can't Deny Me'
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam released a new single, "Can't Deny Me", to members of their fan club on March 10, and the band are sharing a brief audio snippet via their social media sites. The tune drops three days before the Seattle outfit open their 2018 live schedule with a five-date run in South America that will see them play Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, as well as a headline concert in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. A series of US dates will begin when the group plays two shows in their hometown of Seattle, WA this August to benefit homeless initiatives in the city, and will be followed by an August 13 appearance at Missoula, MT's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, as well as two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field (Aug 18 & 20) and a pair of Boston's Fenway Park (Sep 2 & 4). Check out the song clip here.
