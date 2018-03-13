Thomas Rhett Duets With NFL Star Peyton Manning

The duet occurred at the Celebration of Caring Gala at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, over the weekend (March 10). The charity event raised money for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent.

After the duet, Manning stepped up and sang Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" like a champ (via Indy Star). Watch Thomas Rhett and Peyton Manning's version of "That Ain't My Truck" here.