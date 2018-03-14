Luke Bryan Releases 'Most People Are Good' Video

In the new promo clip, Bryan extols the virtues of childhood, being a mother and letting bygones be bygones, as "nobody gets a second chance to make new old friends."

Bryan sings the song directly at the camera in a room of screens illustrating the lyrics of the warm, life-affirming track. "Most People Are Good" is the second single from Bryan's most recent album, What Makes You Country, released late last year. Watch the video here.