Metallica Launching Auction For A Cause
(Gibson) Metallica are auctioning off band merchandise and fun experiences to aid their All Within My Hands charity foundation. Some of the cool experiences include tickets and meet-and-greets for sold-out Metallica gigs in Prague and Munich, passes to the San Francisco Giants' Metallica night at AT&T Park and more. An extra sweet item is an autographed drumhead that the band used while recording their album Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. An autographed copy of the Kill 'Em All reissue box set is also up for grabs. On the first Tuesday of each month, the band will put new items up for auction. All Within My Heads has provided funding for natural disaster recovery in Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico, Mexico City and Northern California, and the foundation has also given to food banks and military vets. Read more here.
