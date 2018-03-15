|
Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam performed the live debut of their new single, "Can't Deny Me", at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on March 13, and video from the event is streaming online. The band dedicated the song to the survivors of the Parkland, FL school shooting, "This is dedicated to the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy," Eddie Vedder told the crowd, in Spanish. Pearl Jam issued "Can't Deny Me" to the band's Ten Club members a few days ahead of its official release earlier this week; the tune is a preview to their first new studio album in five years. Read more and watch video here.
