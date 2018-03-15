Pearl Jam Dedicate New Song's Live Debut To School Shooting Survivors

The band dedicated the song to the survivors of the Parkland, FL school shooting, "This is dedicated to the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy," Eddie Vedder told the crowd, in Spanish.

Pearl Jam issued "Can't Deny Me" to the band's Ten Club members a few days ahead of its official release earlier this week; the tune is a preview to their first new studio album in five years. Read more and watch video here.