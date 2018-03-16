Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Updates Fans On Parkinson's Battle

"By now, many of you will know I won't be doing the Judas Priest tour because of health issues," explains Tipton. "I'm so sorry, but four years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's and was told by my specialist that I had already had it for over ten years. I knew something was wrong with my co-ordination and fluency regarding my playing but I worked around it and battled on; I have good days and bad days but the disease is degenerative and I would never want to compromise the greatest metal band in the world.

"It was, therefore, during the last rehearsals I decided to step down and have Andy Sneap fill in; he's a great guy and I'm sure he'll do a great job. I'm sure the band will be as strong than ever."

"I have been overwhelmed by the massive support and love I've had from other artists and from fans all over the world and from many friends and metal maniacs out there," adds the guitarist. "It's not the end for me: I'll still be able to write and record and, on good days, even join the band on stage for a few songs. With new medication and advances being made who knows what the future holds, but one thing's for sure - it will certainly involve Priest!

"Finally, the biggest thanks goes to Rob, Richie, Ian and Scott who have stood by me and supported me through everything."