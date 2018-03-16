Taylor Swift Goes Lavish For 'Reputation' Tour Invitations

The extravagant invite was shared by Jasmine Dotiwala, who posted a series of tweets revealing the package received by a fan in her office. Needless to say, it's pretty cool.

"Hey guys, if you're watching this right now, then you got a VIP package for the Reputation tour, and I'm so excited that you did," Swift says in a video that comes with the invitation. "I'm so excited that you wanted to come. I am so stoked about it."

The Twitter video pulls back to reveal a crowd of fans watching the video in awe, with one exclaiming "Amazing!" in the background. See the tweet here.