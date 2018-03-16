|
Taylor Swift Goes Lavish For 'Reputation' Tour Invitations
.
(Radio.com) Taylor Swift's forthcoming Reputation Tour is sure to be epic, and she's giving VIP fans an exclusive look at what's in store. The pop star revealed the sneak peek to fans fortunate enough to snag a VIP pass to one of the shows by way of an impressive and elaborate package sent out to purchasers. The extravagant invite was shared by Jasmine Dotiwala, who posted a series of tweets revealing the package received by a fan in her office. Needless to say, it's pretty cool. "Hey guys, if you're watching this right now, then you got a VIP package for the Reputation tour, and I'm so excited that you did," Swift says in a video that comes with the invitation. "I'm so excited that you wanted to come. I am so stoked about it." The Twitter video pulls back to reveal a crowd of fans watching the video in awe, with one exclaiming "Amazing!" in the background. See the tweet here.
The extravagant invite was shared by Jasmine Dotiwala, who posted a series of tweets revealing the package received by a fan in her office. Needless to say, it's pretty cool.
"Hey guys, if you're watching this right now, then you got a VIP package for the Reputation tour, and I'm so excited that you did," Swift says in a video that comes with the invitation. "I'm so excited that you wanted to come. I am so stoked about it."
The Twitter video pulls back to reveal a crowd of fans watching the video in awe, with one exclaiming "Amazing!" in the background. See the tweet here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.