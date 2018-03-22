News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance
03-22-2018
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates to perform a three-song encore during the band's March 20 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and video from the event is streaming online.

Tipton - who recently announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease - was greeted with thunderous applause from fans for his first appearance during the band's "Firepower" world tour, where he performed the group's classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight."

"Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap recently stepped into the Judas Priest lineup as Tipton's choice to take over his touring duties, while leaving the door open for possible random appearances on the trek.

"I want everyone to know that it's vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band - it's simply that my role has changed," Tipton explained recently. "I don't rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future, I'm really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again." Check out videos of the encore jams here.

