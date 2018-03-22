Kelly Clarkson Talks Music Industry Sexism

"I was showed magazines of girls naked with guitars, and they were telling me that's what I'm competing with, and I was like, 'I'm not competing with that,'" Clarkson told Rolling Stone. "And they always wanted, like, the sexier songs - not even good sexy songs - because that sells."

Early clashes with industry execs gave Clarkson a core set of operating principles. "I never record a song I don't feel I can relate to in some sense, that I can't make work in my world. Compromising is OK. But compromising who you are as a human is not."

On a lighter note, Clarkson was asked if her kids knew about 2002's From Justin to Kelly, the film she made post-American Idol. The movie has had a way of resurfacing in her life -- against her wishes. Read her response here.