Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul have announced that they are teaming up this summer for The Rock & Roll Express Tour across North American that will also include Soul Asylum on select dates. The outing is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Atlanta, GA at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 16th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared his excitement, "Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on 'The Rock & Roll Express' this summer, gonna be fun!" Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland added, "It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum." The Rock & Roll Express Tour Dates:
The Rock & Roll Express Tour Dates: