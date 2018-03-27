Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

The outing is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Atlanta, GA at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 16th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared his excitement, "Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on 'The Rock & Roll Express' this summer, gonna be fun!"

Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland added, "It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum."

The Rock & Roll Express Tour Dates:

07/06 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

07/07 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

07/10 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

07/11 - Tampa, FL - Al Lang Stadium

07/13 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/14 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

07/15 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

07/17 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/18 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center

07/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

07/21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

07/27 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair

07/28 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino

08/03 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair

08/04 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Cente

08/07 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/08 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

08/10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/14 - Brookhaven, NY - The Amphitheater at Bald Hill

08/16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

08/18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino

08/19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

08/21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

08/22 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

08/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

08/25 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

09/06 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino

09/07 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

09/08 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal

09/11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

09/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair

09/14 - Mescalero, NM - Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino

09/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre