Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour
03-27-2018
.
Collective Soul

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul have announced that they are teaming up this summer for The Rock & Roll Express Tour across North American that will also include Soul Asylum on select dates.

The outing is scheduled to kick off on July 6th in Atlanta, GA at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 16th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared his excitement, "Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on 'The Rock & Roll Express' this summer, gonna be fun!"

Collective Soul frontman Ed Roland added, "It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down and Soul Asylum."

The Rock & Roll Express Tour Dates:
07/06 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre
07/07 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
07/10 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
07/11 - Tampa, FL - Al Lang Stadium
07/13 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/14 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
07/15 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
07/17 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/18 - Cedar Park, TX - HEB Center
07/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
07/21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
07/27 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair
07/28 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino
08/03 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair
08/04 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Cente
08/07 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/08 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
08/10 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/14 - Brookhaven, NY - The Amphitheater at Bald Hill
08/16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
08/18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino
08/19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
08/21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
08/22 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
08/24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
08/25 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre
09/06 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino
09/07 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
09/08 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal
09/11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
09/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair
09/14 - Mescalero, NM - Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino
09/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Collective Soul Music, DVDs, Books and more

Collective Soul T-shirts and Posters

More Collective Soul News

Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, Soul Asylum Announce Summer Tour

Collective Soul Shine Once Again Live

Sammy Hagar Supegroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour


