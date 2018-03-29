News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News
03-29-2018
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood is sharing an update on his cancer status ahead of a summer European tour with The Rolling Stones. Doctors discovered a small cancerous lesion on the guitarist's left lung during a routine physical last spring, which was soon removed via surgery. Now, the 70-year-old rocker reveals that he is cancer-free.

"I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear, and they said go and enjoy life," Wood tells Metro. "I don't want to lose my hair. If your body is riddled with cancer, it's a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn't require chemo."

Wood maintains he has no regrets about his lifestyle choices through the years.
"No, not even smoking for England for over 50 years," he explains. "It was a wonder I wasn't riddled with cancer in both lungs. It's a wonder they both didn't explode."

Asked if he had any messages for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, Wood adds, "Just be strong and remain positive. I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath. I've had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn't know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr

Rolling Stones Add Dates To No Filter Summer Tour

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Rolling Stones Announce Arena and Stadium No Filter Tour Dates

Rolling Stones Have Fun With Keith Richards' Favorite Dish

The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Moving To Music City

Rolling Stones Win Grammy For Blue & Lonesome

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online 2017 In Review


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour- Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report- more

Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation- Stone Temple Pilots Singer On Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland- Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears- more

Page Too:
2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'- Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son- Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour- more

Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Music Festival- Chance the Rapper Calls Heineken Commercial 'Racist'- Drake Guests In Trouble's 'Bring it Back' Video- George Strait- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

Hollywood Vampires Announce North American Tour

Tremonti Announce New Album 'A Dying Machine'

Prong Release 'Forced Into Tolerance' Video

The Posies 20th Anniversary Celebrated With Reissues

Edensong Announce New Tour Dates and Support Acts

The Melvins Release 'Embrace The Rub' Video

Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders

Garbage Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue For 'Version 2.0'

Screamin' Jay Hawkins 'Are YOU One of Jay's Kids?' Announced

The Damn Truth Release 'Alex' Video

Sins In Vain Release Video For Killswitch Engage Cover

MXMS Release 'The Run' Video

- more

Page Too News Stories
2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

Thompson Square Announce New Album 'MASTERPIECE'

Lorde Covers Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' Live

Gorillaz Releases New Song 'Hollywood' And Promise New Album

Elle King and Flo Rida Set For The Race To Erase MS Gala

Luke Bryan Shares Photos From Family Vacation In Hawaii

Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir

Chris Brown Reveals Summer Tour Dates

Will Smith Takes Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

Quavo Announce All-Star Flag Football Game With 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, More

James Corden's Third 'Carpool Karaoke' Special Coming Soon

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Share Spring Break On Social Media

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'

Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.