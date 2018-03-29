The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

03-29-2018

.

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood is sharing an update on his cancer status ahead of a summer European tour with The Rolling Stones. Doctors discovered a small cancerous lesion on the guitarist's left lung during a routine physical last spring, which was soon removed via surgery. Now, the 70-year-old rocker reveals that he is cancer-free.



"I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear, and they said go and enjoy life," Wood tells Metro. "I don't want to lose my hair. If your body is riddled with cancer, it's a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn't require chemo."



Wood maintains he has no regrets about his lifestyle choices through the years.

"No, not even smoking for England for over 50 years," he explains. "It was a wonder I wasn't riddled with cancer in both lungs. It's a wonder they both didn't explode."



Asked if he had any messages for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, Wood adds, "Just be strong and remain positive. I was prepared to remain positive to my dying breath. I've had a great life and I was all ready to go. Wow! I didn't know I was going to be given the ticket to last this long. What a reprieve." Read more here.