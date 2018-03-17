Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming

Now, frontman Billy Corgan says the Smashing Pumpkins are putting finishing touches on not just one, but two new EPs. "So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang," Corgan shared on Instagram, sharing the song titles for fans who might have missed them when they were first announced: "Solara," "Marchin' On," "Travels," "Seek and You Shall Destroy," "With Sympathy," "Knights of Malta," "Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)." and "Alienation."

"The intended plan being to release the songs over two four-song E.P.'s, with a first song most likely due out in May," Corgan detailed regarding the fate of the new music. Read more - here.