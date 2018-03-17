|
MC5's Wayne Kramer Forms All Star Band For 50th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)
MC5's Wayne Kramer Forms All Star Band For 50th Anniversary Tour was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) Three-fifths of his band might have passed on, but that's not going to stop legendary MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer from celebrating the raucous energy and activist sprit of the band's now iconic fifty-year-old album Kick Out The Jams. Kramer has put together a new band consisting of Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King's X), and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla) to go out on tour with him. The tour will see the band playing Kick Out the Jams in its entirety, as well as other classics from the MC5 arsenal. The only other surviving member of MC5, drummer Dennis Thompson, will also appear on the 35-date tour, a full schedule of which is yet to be released. The tour will see the new MC5 perform a run of festival dates in Europe before embarking on a string of headlining gigs across the US. Read more - here.
