Jack White's New Album Features Song Written By Al Capone (Week in Review)
Jack White's New Album Features Song Written By Al Capone was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Jack White's third solo album, Boarding House Reach, is coming out March 23 and fans have already gotten a good taste of the material from the singles "Connected By Love," "Corporation" and "Over And Over And Over." But there's one oddity that just might take listeners by surprise — a track called "Humoresque," which was written by the legendary gangster Al Capone. White said he got the music for "Humoresque" last year in the form of a jailhouse manuscript, reports Rolling Stone. While doing time in Alcatraz prison, the legendary mobster transcribed the music and lyrics to the song which never surfaced until now. Read more - here.
