More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more
05-15-2018
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy & Jack's World Detour returns for season 3 with another epic family road trip, with the addition of Kelly Osbourne behind the wheel, on Wednesday, June 13 at 9PM ET/PT on the A&E Network. Read more here

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for their new single "Four Out Of Five, "which comes from their recently released new album "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino". Watch it here.

Muse concert film Drones World Tour is set to hit movie theaters on July 12th and the band have released the official trailer. According to the band, the "The film contains never-before-seen special effects, perfectly complimenting the creative stage production, ensuring the ultimate audio and visual sensory experience." Watch the trailer here.

A reader sent over word that a new documentary about late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton narrated by his sister Connie has been released online recently. It is named The Salvation Kingdom after a lyric from the song "To Live Is To Die" which Metallica released as a tribute to Cliff. Watch it here.

Sevendust celebrated the release of their new album, "All I See Is War," by revealing a Caleb Mallery directed music video for the song "Medicated". Watch it here.

Volbeat will be playing a free show at London's House Of Vans on May 30th ahead of their appearance at this year's Download festival. Find more details here.

Metal Hammer reports that Yui Mizuno, aka Yuimetal, is still a member of Babymetal despite missing a recent show in Kansas City, according to a spokesperson from the band's US management company. Read more here.

Terror have revealed that they have entered Graphic Nature Audio in New Jersey with producer and engineer Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain) to begin recording a new album, according to Lambgoat.

Marduk are streaming their new song "Equestrian Bloodlust". It comes from their forthcoming album, "Viktoria," which is set for released on June 22nd. Listen to the new track here

Overkill has released a video for the song "Second Son," it is the latest single from their forthcoming "Live In Overhausen" (out May 18th). Watch the video here

Impending Doom have released the J.D. Butler directed music video for their song "Everything's Fake". It comes off of their new album "The Sin and Doom Vol. II", which is set for release on June 22. Bassist David Sittig had this to say, "This is the best Impending Doom video to date. The director understood our sound, and takes the viewer visually into the darkness we've created." Watch it here

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

Ozzy Osbourne Kicks Off His Farewell Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

The Osbournes Making A Comeback Next Month

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Idea Of Blizzard Full Album Shows

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour


Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Skinless Release 'Skull Session' Music Video

Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

