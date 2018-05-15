More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Arctic Monkeys have released a video for their new single "Four Out Of Five, "which comes from their recently released new album "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino". Watch it here.

Muse concert film Drones World Tour is set to hit movie theaters on July 12th and the band have released the official trailer. According to the band, the "The film contains never-before-seen special effects, perfectly complimenting the creative stage production, ensuring the ultimate audio and visual sensory experience." Watch the trailer here.

A reader sent over word that a new documentary about late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton narrated by his sister Connie has been released online recently. It is named The Salvation Kingdom after a lyric from the song "To Live Is To Die" which Metallica released as a tribute to Cliff. Watch it here.

Sevendust celebrated the release of their new album, "All I See Is War," by revealing a Caleb Mallery directed music video for the song "Medicated". Watch it here.

Volbeat will be playing a free show at London's House Of Vans on May 30th ahead of their appearance at this year's Download festival. Find more details here.

Metal Hammer reports that Yui Mizuno, aka Yuimetal, is still a member of Babymetal despite missing a recent show in Kansas City, according to a spokesperson from the band's US management company. Read more here.

Terror have revealed that they have entered Graphic Nature Audio in New Jersey with producer and engineer Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain) to begin recording a new album, according to Lambgoat.

Marduk are streaming their new song "Equestrian Bloodlust". It comes from their forthcoming album, "Viktoria," which is set for released on June 22nd. Listen to the new track here

Overkill has released a video for the song "Second Son," it is the latest single from their forthcoming "Live In Overhausen" (out May 18th). Watch the video here

Impending Doom have released the J.D. Butler directed music video for their song "Everything's Fake". It comes off of their new album "The Sin and Doom Vol. II", which is set for release on June 22. Bassist David Sittig had this to say, "This is the best Impending Doom video to date. The director understood our sound, and takes the viewer visually into the darkness we've created." Watch it here