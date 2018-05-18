Video From Rolling Stones Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The 1968 track, "Sympathy For The Devil", kicked off the band's 19-song set that featured a variety of classics and included two songs from the 2016 Grammy-award winning "Blue & Lonesome", as well as the fan-voted "Wild Horses."

Opening night also featured a pair of rarities: the 1981 "Tattoo You" tune, "Neighbours", made its first appearance since 2003, and Keith Richards led the 1994 "Voodoo Lounge" track, "The Worst", for the first time since 2005.

The 14-show series will wrap up in Warsaw, Poland on July 8. The 2-month trek will see the legendary band joined by a series of opening acts for the UK leg, including Liam Gallagher, ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, Florence + The Machine, The Specials and more. Watch the video here.