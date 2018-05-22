News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates
05-22-2018
.
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) Bob Seger has announced the first series of rescheduled shows from his Runaway Train tour that were postponed last fall when he underwent surgery "to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae."

Seger will resume the US trek in Kansas City, MO on November 24 as part of 13 rescheduled events, with more dates to be announced soon. Tickets from the original shows will be honored at the make-up dates.

Recovering from the back issue, which sidelined the Detroit rocker while on the road in support of his 2017 release, "I Knew You When", has been a frustratingly slow and steady process for the singer.

"They aren't letting me lift anything over five pounds," Seger told Rolling Stones in January. "I can't do anything: no piano, no guitar, no nothing. But as soon as the pain stops, I'll be playing again." See the announced dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bob Seger MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Bob Seger T-shirts and Posters

More Bob Seger News

