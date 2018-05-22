News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Poison and Cheap Trick Launch North American Tour
05-22-2018
(hennemusic) Poison and Cheap Trick kicked off their summer tour of North America in Irvine, CA on May 18, and video from opening night is available to stream online.

Cheap Trick's hour-long, 13-song set at the Five Point Amphitheatre mixed classic tracks with covers of tunes by The Move ("California Man"), Fats Domino ("Ain't That A Shame"), and the Velvet Underground ("I'm Waiting For The Man").

On the day of the show, the Rockford, IL band released a new single, "The Summer Looks Good On You", as the first preview to their forthcoming 20th studio album, although they didn't include it on opening night.

The Nothin' But A Good Time Tour sees a return to action by Poison following a 30th anniversary run in 2017 that marked the first time in over five years that the group hit the road with its original lineup of vocalist Bret Michaels, guitarist C.C. DeVille, drummer Rikki Rockett and bassist Bobby Dall.

Poison hit the Five Points stage to rock the title track from their 1986 debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In", before performing 13 more classic tunes, including the 1988 US No. 1 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

The pair will play more than 25 dates by the time the tour wraps up in Hollywood, FL on July 1. Watch the videos from the kick off show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

