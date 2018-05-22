News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more
05-22-2018
.
Slayer

Dr. Richard Snellgrove, the doctor who prescribed fentanyl and other drugs to 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts, before his apparent overdose, was found not guilty in a jury trial over the musician's death, according to TMZ.

As thrash legends Slayer plan to launch their farewell tour, the company that holds the rights to their merchandise has federal suit hoping to stop bootleggers from selling counterfeit Slayer products, according to Lambgoat. Read more details here.

Arctic Monkeys have scored their third top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart after their new studio effort "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" claimed the No. 8 spot with 47,000 equivalent album units (including streams), 37,000 of which were traditional (actual) album sales.

Prog rock supergroup Sons Of Apollo (Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Derek Sherinian and Billy Sheehan) will headline the Very Prog Festival which will take place At Le Metronum in Toulouse, France on October 12 and 13.

AC/DC drummer Chris Slade's The Chris Slade Timeline performed live in Paris, France on April 20th. DukeTV has uploaded concert footage of three songs "Big Gun", "Davy's On The Road Again", and "High Voltage". Watch it here

In a deleted scene from last Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy checks in with Paul Rodgers on writing new lyrics and the challenges that come along with that process. Watch it here

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have released a lyric video for their track "Wonderful Day For The Race", which comes from their forthcoming studio album "While We're At It" which will launch on July 27th. Watch it here

This past Saturday, May 19th, The Original Misfits (Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein)? - along with drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies) and second guitarist Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Joan Jett) - laid waste to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Fan-filmed video footage of "Night Of The Living Dead", "Some Kinda Hate", "She", "Violent World", "All Hell Breaks Loose" and "Attitude" can be enjoyed here

Primal Fear have released a lyric video for their single "Hounds Of Justice". The song comes from their new studio album "Apocalypse" which will hit stores on August 10th. Watch the video here

Donnie, Johnny and Ronnie Van Zant's former home in Jacksonville house, where they lived before becoming music icons in Lynyrd Skynyrd and .38 Special, has earned heritage site status. Read more here

Harm's Way have released a music video for their song "Last Man." The new clip features footage from the group's show at the Subterranean in Chicago and was directed by Vince Edwards (The Black Dahlia Murder, Amon Amarth). Watch it here.

Parkway Drive have announced that they will be launching of headline tour of their homeland in Australia this fall and have recruited Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder to support them on the trek. See the dates here

Light This City have released an online stream of their entire "Terminal Bloom" album ahead of its official release this Friday. It marks the group's first new album in a decade. Listen to here.

Vixen have announced that they will release "Live Fire" on July 6th. It will include 12 live tracks that were recorded at Chicago's Arcada Theater during the group's 2017 tour. More details here

Slayer MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Slayer T-shirts and Posters

More Slayer News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Testament Making Plans For New Album After Slayer Tour

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Slayer Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Die Hard 4-Year-Old Slayer Fan Denied By Father

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Slayer Retirement New Made Anthrax Star Think About The End

Thrash Legends Slayer Announce Farewell Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

- more

Page Too News Stories
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.