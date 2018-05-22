Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

As thrash legends Slayer plan to launch their farewell tour, the company that holds the rights to their merchandise has federal suit hoping to stop bootleggers from selling counterfeit Slayer products, according to Lambgoat. Read more details here.

Arctic Monkeys have scored their third top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart after their new studio effort "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino" claimed the No. 8 spot with 47,000 equivalent album units (including streams), 37,000 of which were traditional (actual) album sales.

Prog rock supergroup Sons Of Apollo (Mike Portnoy, Jeff Scott Soto, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Derek Sherinian and Billy Sheehan) will headline the Very Prog Festival which will take place At Le Metronum in Toulouse, France on October 12 and 13.

AC/DC drummer Chris Slade's The Chris Slade Timeline performed live in Paris, France on April 20th. DukeTV has uploaded concert footage of three songs "Big Gun", "Davy's On The Road Again", and "High Voltage".

In a deleted scene from last Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy checks in with Paul Rodgers on writing new lyrics and the challenges that come along with that process.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have released a lyric video for their track "Wonderful Day For The Race", which comes from their forthcoming studio album "While We're At It" which will launch on July 27th.

This past Saturday, May 19th, The Original Misfits (Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein)? - along with drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies) and second guitarist Acey Slade (Murderdolls, Joan Jett) - laid waste to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Fan-filmed video footage of "Night Of The Living Dead", "Some Kinda Hate", "She", "Violent World", "All Hell Breaks Loose" and "Attitude" can be enjoyed

Primal Fear have released a lyric video for their single "Hounds Of Justice". The song comes from their new studio album "Apocalypse" which will hit stores on August 10th.

Donnie, Johnny and Ronnie Van Zant's former home in Jacksonville house, where they lived before becoming music icons in Lynyrd Skynyrd and .38 Special, has earned heritage site status.

Harm's Way have released a music video for their song "Last Man." The new clip features footage from the group's show at the Subterranean in Chicago and was directed by Vince Edwards (The Black Dahlia Murder, Amon Amarth).

Parkway Drive have announced that they will be launching of headline tour of their homeland in Australia this fall and have recruited Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder to support them on the trek.

Light This City have released an online stream of their entire "Terminal Bloom" album ahead of its official release this Friday. It marks the group's first new album in a decade.

Vixen have announced that they will release "Live Fire" on July 6th. It will include 12 live tracks that were recorded at Chicago's Arcada Theater during the group's 2017 tour.