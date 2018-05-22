News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End
05-22-2018
.
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo said in a recent interview that he didn't really have a relationship with late singer Scott Weiland at the time of the frontman's death.

The band released their new self-titled album this spring featuring new frontman Jeff Gutt and DeLeo spoke with The Morning Call. When asked about his relationship with Weiland at the time of his passing, Robert responded, "Um, we didn't, really.

"The relationship was a bit different from when we started out together. But, you know, I always loved the guy. I always loved Scott, and what we created together is something that will always be in my existence - my soul, my body, you know? That will always be there, and I really have to thank him for [my] being here now. He was partly responsible for that, and I'll never forget that."

Stone Temple Pilots MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Stone Temple Pilots T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Singer Explains Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

Stone Temple Pilots Joined Onstage By 9-Year-Old Singer

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

Page Too:
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Journey Star Says They Have Ideas For New Music

Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Documentary

The Offspring Almost Done With Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Mick McMains' Time Well Wasted

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

- more

Page Too News Stories
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.