Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus
05-24-2018
Poison

Poison's Ricky Rockett says that he has his bandmates C.C. DeVille and Bobby Dall have had some resentment towards frontman Bret Michaels over the singers focus outside of the band.

The group were on a hiatus from 2012 until 2017 and Michaels took the opportunity to plot solo tours. Rockett was asked about it in a recent interview with OC Weekly and said, "I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away.

"There's definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want Poison to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into Poison."

The band will be spending the summer on major North American tour with Cheap Trick and Rockett is hopeful that the band will soon record their new original music together since 2002.

He said, "I personally think we still have a lot of stories to tell. Because the music business has changed so much, I don't know that you'd get a full record out of Poison, but I do believe that you will see new music at some point in some capacity."

Poison MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Poison T-shirts and Posters

More Poison News

