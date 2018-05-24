Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

(hennemusic) Megadeth are streaming remastered audio of the thrash metal classic, "The Skull Beneath The Skin", as a preview to the June 8 release of the expanded deluxe reissue of their 1986 album debut, "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good."



The project has been completely restored to deliver leader Dave Mustaine's intended vision while revealing unheard parts and performances throughout the record with a new remix by veteran metal mixer Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastering by Ted Jensen.

The package includes the full album alongside 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Mustaine's own attic and features Megadeth's 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood's "The Boots" that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and the group's revamped rendition.



As part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, Megadeth will begin a European tour in Olso, Norway on June 5, just days before the 1985 reissue arrives in stores. Stream the song here.