UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour

He explained in a statement posted to the band's official website, "This decision has been a long time coming, I've considered stepping down at the end of UFO's previous two tours. I don't want to call this a farewell tour as I hate that word, but next year's gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band.

"2019 marks UFO's 50th anniversary, so the timing feels right. There will be a final tour of the UK and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with. But outside of the UK this won't be a long tour. Being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

He went on to further explain, "I'm a big reader of obituaries, and my finger always goes down to: 'I wonder how old they were…'. The last few years have been tough, losing Lemmy was awful and I was sad that Jimmy Bain passed on a cruise ship. That distressed me quite a lot." Read the rest here.