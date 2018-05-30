Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton delivered the first US performance in 40 years of the 1977 "Slowhand" track, "The Core", during a headlining set at the 8th annual Greenwich Town Party in Greenwich, CT on May 26, and video from the event is streaming online.



Organized exclusively for the residents and business owners of the Connecticut town, the day-long event at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park saw the iconic guitarist top a bill that also included the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trout Steak Revival, and many more.



Clapton opened his 15-song set with "Somebody's Knockin'" from his most recent studio album, 2016's "I Still Do," before presenting a mix of solo hits, classic blues covers, Cream's "White Room", and a pair of tracks from his days with Derek And The Dominos.



The guitarist was joined by a band lineup that included Doyle Bramhall II, Nathan East, Chris Stainton, Walt Richmond, Sharon White, Sharlotte Gibson, and newcomer Sonny Emory on drums.



Clapton brought out Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi for the evening's extended encore of the Robert Johnson blues standard, "Crossroads", with Tedeschi assisting on vocals. Watch video from the performance here.