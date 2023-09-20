Corey Davis To Following Up 'Beer And The Bible' With 'When The Devil Took Me'

() Keeping the momentum of the early applause and welcome of his debut single "Beer And The Bible" as an official introduction to the country music scene, Louisiana resident and Nashville country recording artist Corey Davis (Bama Beats) has announced the scheduled release of his sophomore single "When The Devil Took Me" due Friday, November 10, 2023 via all major digital retail outlets and streaming services (distribution by ONErpm).

The evocative original (written by Davis and produced by Grady James) is a striking recollection of a man's first encounter with an entrancing woman and a romance that blurs the lines between alluring qualities, both angelic and devilish, much too strong to resist.

Rich in motion, the narrative is intensified by the vivid description of the salty breeze and the heart's vulnerability tugged by a powerful chemistry. With lines like "I met her on the street where the waves meet the sand" and "She's hot enough to send you straight to hell," the lyrics artfully play with the duality of mysticism and a magnetic pull.

"The storyline describes exactly how I felt when I started dating my wife. She took my breath and swept me away at first introduction," said Davis, who will celebrate his eighth wedding anniversary in just a few weeks. "She's not the devil, but she's got the right amount of sass and spunk, mixed with a whole lot of smarts and class that make for the perfect combination."

The baritone guitar opener sets the mood and opens the door to a masterful contemporary production (Grady James) that accentuates the rich tapestry of classic country combined with southern swamp motifs and dark undertones deepening Davis' vocal translation as a signature.

The new release, "When The Devil Took Me," is illustrative of the storyteller's knack for delivering simplistic and realistic lyrics that paint a crystal-clear picture from a truthful perspective and is a featured track on his six-song CD anticipated in early 2024.

TRACK INFO

"When the Devil Took Me"

(Bama Beats)

Written by Corey Davis

Produced by Grady James

Distribution by ONErpm

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Presale/Presave Date: October 20, 2023

Run Time 3:25

