Megan Moroney Expands 'Lucky' With Deluxe Album

(Sony) Megan Moroney shares the deluxe edition of LUCKY, her widely acclaimed debut album. Out now, LUCKY (DELUXE EDITION) delivers three just-released songs from the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records artist, including guest spots from fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriters Kameron Marlowe and Mackenzie Carpenter. In addition, the highly awaited vinyl edition of LUCKY will be released on November 3rd.
Originally released in May, LUCKY features Moroney's PLATINUM-certified single "Tennessee Orange" - a No. 1 Country radio smash that recently earned a nomination for SONG OF THE YEAR at "The 57th Annual CMA Awards," with Moroney nominated for NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR. On the album's deluxe edition, the Georgia-bred breakout star serves up more of the lived-in storytelling and gorgeously timeless sound that made LUCKY so irresistible. On "Fix You Too," she and Marlowe share a painfully honest portrait of choosing yourself over the pull of a potentially disastrous relationship. Another heavy-hearted ballad revealing the stunning emotional depth of Moroney's songwriting, "Reasons to Stay" explores the torment of being unable to tear yourself away from a love gone wrong. And on "Nothin' Crazy," Carpenter joins in for a uptempo and impossibly funny track showing Moroney's whip-smart sense of humor, with Moroney playing the part of a girl who's all too eager about her new man (from the chorus: "I can't wait for our second date/Maybe he'll show up with his grandma's ring/Til then I'll be spending time naming our dogs and babies/You know, nothing crazy").
With its accolades including landing on Rolling Stone's "The Best Albums of 2023 So Far" list, LUCKY has climbed to No. 38 on the Billboard 200 and drawn raves from the likes of Holler (who hailed it as a "perfect combination of Kacey Musgraves' Same Trailer Different Park and the simple bad-assery found in much of Miranda Lambert's vast discography"). Produced by Kristian Bush (a multi-award-winning artist/songwriter/producer who also handled all three new songs on the deluxe edition), the album brilliantly blends Country, Folk, and Southern Rock into a lush and electrifying sound that Moroney likens to "a vintage car that can fly."
LUCKY (DELUXE EDITION) arrives as Moroney gears up to take the stage at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles as part of its illustrious SPOTLIGHT series. Set for October 10th at 7:30 p.m., the SOLD-OUT event will take place at the museum's Clive Davis Theater and will include an intimate conversation (moderated by Kristian Bush) about Moroney's music, creative process, and more. A performance by Moroney will follow - fans can join the waitlist at https://grammymuseum.org.
On Wednesday (9/20), Moroney kicked off her massively anticipated SOLD-OUT THE LUCKY TOUR by making her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom. While onstage, she took time out to announce the deluxe version and vinyl edition of LUCKY. With many of the venues selling out within minutes, THE LUCKY TOUR will soon stop at major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast, including Moroney's first-time appearance as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe's on Weed St.), Los Angeles (The Troubadour), New Braunfels, TX (Gruene Hall), and more.
Megan Moroney Premieres 'I'm Not Pretty' Video
Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1
Megan Moroney Gets Introspective With 'Girl In The Mirror' Video
Megan Moroney Announces The Lucky Tour
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Paul Rodgers Streams New Solo Album- more
Blink-182- Roger Waters Shares Two Tracks- Duran Duran Debut New Featuring Andy Taylor- Avenged Sevenfold- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'
Kane Brown Channels Phil Collins With 'I Can Feel It'
Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Streams First New Solo Album In 25 Years
August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival
Neil Young's Harvest Moon Released On Limited Edition Clear Vinyl
Foghat Deliver New Song 'She's a Little Bit of Everything'
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Release 'I'll Be Moving On' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations