Aaron Lewis Earns Gold Record With 'Am I The Only One'

Photo courtesy Absolute Publicity

(Absolute Publicity) Staind frontman turned best-selling country artist Aaron Lewis made headlines in the summer of 2021 when "Am I The Only One" (The Valory Music Co.) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Chart. That feat, which had only been accomplished nine times since 1958, earned Lewis an RIAA-certified Gold-selling single. Last week in Nashville, Lewis was presented with a plaque commemorating half-a-million in sales.

Additionally, Lewis and his fellow STAIND bandmates have notched their first No. 1 hit in over a decade. STAIND's "Lowest In Me" recently rose to the top position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

In January of 2022, Lewis' solo album, Frayed at Both Ends, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Chart. Between physical sales and digital downloads, the compilation was the top selling album in America upon its release. Lewis is no stranger to chart-topping records. His Town Line and Sinner albums both debuted at No 1. on the Billboard Country Album chart.

In addition to performing on his national American Patriot Acoustic Tour, Lewis is currently on the road with STAIND in support of the band's upcoming studio album, Confessions of the Fallen, set for release in September. He's also currently in-studio working on a new acoustic solo country album.

