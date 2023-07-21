.

Blake Rose Shares 'How Do We Stay In Love?' Video

07-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blake Rose News Single art July 21, 2023
Single art

(High Rise) Blake Rose returns with a brand new single, 'How Do We Stay In Love?', released today via AWAL Recordings. The song comes with an official music video, directed by Jack Campise.

Speaking about the new song, Blake reveals, "When I was a kid, my best friends (who were sisters) lived down the street from me. We used to go to the same school and became very close.

"While we were still very young, their Mum sadly passed away and although over time, we ended up drifting apart, I still find myself thinking about that loss and how devastating it must have been for them.

"This song is inspired by my childhood friends, and how difficult it must be to go on loving life while your whole world crumbles around you."

Currently on the road Lauren Spencer Smith, for her 19-date North American Mirror Tour (which kicked off July 14 in Chicago), tonight Blake will play Philadelphia, with additional scheduled stops in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more, before concluding August 17 in Vancouver, BC. Blake will then rejoin the tour for its Australia & New Zealand Leg in October, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
07/21 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA*
07/22 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD*
07/25 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY*
07/28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA*
07/29 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL*
07/31 - Emo's - Austin, TX*
08/02 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX*
08/04 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ*
08/05 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA*
08/08 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*
08/11 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA*
08/12 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA*
08/14 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR*
08/15 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA*
08/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC*

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES
10/27 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, AU*
10/29 - Enmore - Sydney, AU*
11/01 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, AU*
11/04 - Powerstation - Auckland, NZ*
*Joining Lauren Spencer Smith

Related Stories
Blake Rose Shares 'How Do We Stay In Love?' Video

Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover

Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

More Blake Rose News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic- Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Latest News

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release

The Gaslight Anthem Share Bruce Springsteen Duet 'History Books'

Bad Wolves Deliver 'Bad Friend' Video

Thousand Foot Krutch Return With Adelitas Way Collaboration

Blur Stream New Album 'The Ballad of Darren'

Brian Setzer Gets Animated For 'Girl On The Billboard'

The Beach Boys Classic Albums Go Dolby Atmos

Neil Young And Crazy Horse To Release Vinyl Edition Of 'Odeon Budokan'