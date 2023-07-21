Blake Rose Shares 'How Do We Stay In Love?' Video

Single art

(High Rise) Blake Rose returns with a brand new single, 'How Do We Stay In Love?', released today via AWAL Recordings. The song comes with an official music video, directed by Jack Campise.

Speaking about the new song, Blake reveals, "When I was a kid, my best friends (who were sisters) lived down the street from me. We used to go to the same school and became very close.

"While we were still very young, their Mum sadly passed away and although over time, we ended up drifting apart, I still find myself thinking about that loss and how devastating it must have been for them.

"This song is inspired by my childhood friends, and how difficult it must be to go on loving life while your whole world crumbles around you."

Currently on the road Lauren Spencer Smith, for her 19-date North American Mirror Tour (which kicked off July 14 in Chicago), tonight Blake will play Philadelphia, with additional scheduled stops in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more, before concluding August 17 in Vancouver, BC. Blake will then rejoin the tour for its Australia & New Zealand Leg in October, with shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/21 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA*

07/22 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD*

07/25 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY*

07/28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA*

07/29 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL*

07/31 - Emo's - Austin, TX*

08/02 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX*

08/04 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ*

08/05 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA*

08/08 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*

08/11 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA*

08/12 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA*

08/14 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR*

08/15 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA*

08/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC*

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

10/27 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, AU*

10/29 - Enmore - Sydney, AU*

11/01 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, AU*

11/04 - Powerstation - Auckland, NZ*

*Joining Lauren Spencer Smith

Related Stories

Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover

Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

More Blake Rose News