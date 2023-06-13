.

Emily Ann Roberts' Sold-Out Show At Nashville's Station Inn Kickstarted A Memorable CMA Fest

06-13-2023

(117) Emily Ann Roberts kicked off a busy CMA Fest with a sold-out show at one of Nashville's staple music venues, The Station Inn, on Wednesday evening, June 7. The songstress delivered two powerful, 50-minute sets, welcomed special guests Alex Miller and Jerry Sally and earned a pair of standing ovations from the packed crowd, including one following the performance of her ballad, "The Building."

Roberts and her band then took to the Hard Rock Stage at the Hard Rock Cafe the following morning to perform her high-energy latest releases "Whole Lotta Little," "He Set Her Off" and more for a crowd of hundreds that was singing right along with her.

With her standout performances during CMA Fest, Roberts further solidified her status as one of country music's most dynamic up-and-comers as she readies to roll out more new music this year and hits the road for numerous shows, including opening slots for Clint Black and Ashley McBryde.

