Emily Ann Roberts' Sold-Out Show At Nashville's Station Inn Kickstarted A Memorable CMA Fest

(117) Emily Ann Roberts kicked off a busy CMA Fest with a sold-out show at one of Nashville's staple music venues, The Station Inn, on Wednesday evening, June 7. The songstress delivered two powerful, 50-minute sets, welcomed special guests Alex Miller and Jerry Sally and earned a pair of standing ovations from the packed crowd, including one following the performance of her ballad, "The Building."
Roberts and her band then took to the Hard Rock Stage at the Hard Rock Cafe the following morning to perform her high-energy latest releases "Whole Lotta Little," "He Set Her Off" and more for a crowd of hundreds that was singing right along with her.
With her standout performances during CMA Fest, Roberts further solidified her status as one of country music's most dynamic up-and-comers as she readies to roll out more new music this year and hits the road for numerous shows, including opening slots for Clint Black and Ashley McBryde.
Emily Ann Roberts Shares Romantic New Single 'Infinity'
Emily Ann Roberts Premieres 'He Set Her Off' Video
UTA Signs Country Singer-Songwriter Emily Ann Roberts
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video
Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen
The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart
Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video
The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour
My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal