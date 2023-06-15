(ABC News) Speaking with ABC News' Will Reeve on "Good Morning America," Garth Brooks shares that he's launching "The BIG 615" radio station. The station, which Brooks says offers an "authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today," is available on the TuneIn app. Brooks hopes it'll help grow the country music audience around the globe.
Brooks says hearing his songs on the radio for the very first time was "the greatest thing on the planet....", adding "there isn't an artist who'll tell you they don't remember that moment."
He says he hopes the station will give that experience to more country music artists, too, adding "we want to take country music global" and "it's just good timeless stuff...and, then, there's also guys that are too young or don't have the big label support behind them yet...if they're country, you need to hear them." Watch the segment here.
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Invitation
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set- Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album- Greta Van Fleet- more
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA- Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Ghost Announce Limited Edition Impera Box Set
Alice Cooper Shares First Song From New Road Album
The Used Get Animated for 'Giving Up' Video
Crashing Wayward Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show
Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups
Elton John's Creative Partner Bernie Taupin Releasing Autobiography
Any Given Day 'Get That Done' With New Video
Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'