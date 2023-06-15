Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA

(ABC News) Speaking with ABC News' Will Reeve on "Good Morning America," Garth Brooks shares that he's launching "The BIG 615" radio station. The station, which Brooks says offers an "authentic take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today," is available on the TuneIn app. Brooks hopes it'll help grow the country music audience around the globe.

Brooks says hearing his songs on the radio for the very first time was "the greatest thing on the planet....", adding "there isn't an artist who'll tell you they don't remember that moment."

He says he hopes the station will give that experience to more country music artists, too, adding "we want to take country music global" and "it's just good timeless stuff...and, then, there's also guys that are too young or don't have the big label support behind them yet...if they're country, you need to hear them." Watch the segment here.

Related Stories

GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Invitation

More Garth Brooks News