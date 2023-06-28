Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett Led BEACH IT! Music Festival To Big Success

(The GreenRoom) The inaugural BEACH IT! Music Festival descended on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA this past weekend, hosting fans for three days of musical entertainment featuring headliners Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

Friday commenced with spirited live sets across both stages. Leading up to Miranda Lambert headlining the weekend's first-night festivities on the main stage, fans sang along to Lily Rose, Kip Moore, Riley Green and more. Highlights from Lambert's set included her No. One hits "White Liar" and "The House That Built Me."

Fans showed up early for Saturday's stacked lineup kicked off by Megan Moroney, Nate Smith and Cole Swindell, whose high energy set was brought to a crescendo when Swindell invited Jo Dee Messina to the stage for an exciting rendition of his chart-topping track "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." Thomas Rhett closed the night with fans dancing in the rain to a cherry-picked set of his 20 No. One singles including "Die A Happy Man," "Life Changes," and "T-Shirt." The artist was fully committed to putting on a high-energy show, at one point taking his boots off and throwing them into the crowd to perform barefoot because of the rain - wowing the crowd from start to finish.

The first-ever edition of BEACH IT! hit its stride on Sunday, with Virginia Beach native and red-hot newcomer Alana Springsteen welcoming the crowd to the Main Stage. Performances by Brothers Osborne, Hailey Whitters and Jameson Rodgers were also highlights and despite a short weather delay, headliner Luke Bryan and a sea of fans danced the night away, finishing out with a singalong set under the stars.

The feel-good energy of the event was enhanced by a plethora of standout performances on the festival's second stage, known as "Next From Nashville." Newcomers in country music including Tyler Braden, Madeline Edwards, Erin Kinsey, Ben Burgess, Ashland Craft, Mackenzie Carpenter, Peytan Porter and more took to the stage across the weekend. The "Next From Nashville" stage has become a launchpad for rising artists at BEACH IT's sister festivals (Watershed, Tortuga, TidalWave), with superstars including Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini and more previously playing the stage.

BEACH IT! Music Festival is the latest addition of country festivals spread across the country including TidalWave in Atlantic City Beach, NJ, Watershed in George, WA, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, MI.

