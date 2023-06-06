.

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges' Release 'If You Were Mine' Duet

06-06-2023

(EBM) Fellow GRAMMY Award winners and Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges have joined forces to deliver a longing ballad of unrequited love, with "If You Were Mine" available across all major digital platforms today, June 6.

Released on Lambert's own Vanner Records with distribution by IMPERIAL, the highly anticipated song produced by Jon Randall combines Lambert's signature country sound with Bridges' timeless R&B style, resulting in a mesmerizing blend of genres on the heartfelt duet.

The emotionally charged lyrics, penned by Lambert together with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure specifically with Bridges in mind, evoke feelings of longing and the bittersweet nature of what could be:

I'd make sure your stars are shining
Sure as the Frio's winding
I'd bottle you up like lightning
I'd rope the moon for you
A million times
That's what I'd do
If you were mine

"I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music," shares Lambert. "Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course - the Frio River being one. When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I'm happy to have him as a new friend."

"I was humbled to have Miranda ask if I'd join her on this beautiful duet she wrote," adds Bridges. "Getting in the studio with her in Nashville to sing this song together was magic. There's nothing better than two Texans on one mic!"

The release is the first glimpse at new music from Lambert, who has recently teased "some fun collaborations up my sleeve," since her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated album, Palomino, celebrated by Variety for cementing her place as "the best ambassador country has to the world." Lambert also recently added New York Times best-selling author to her impressive list of titles with debut book "Y'all Eat Yet?" available everywhere now and will return to Las Vegas for the next round of her Velvet Rodeo residency shows in July.

