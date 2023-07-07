Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Share 'If You Were Mine' Video

(EBM) As fellow GRAMMY Award winners Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges continue to earn acclaim for "If You Were Mine", the Texas natives have teamed up once again to film an official music video for the longing ballad of unrequited love.

Directed by Reid Long, the video features Lambert and Bridges as performers at a local dive bar. Clad in a custom set by Denimcratic and adorned in Established Jewelry, Lambert trades lines with Bridges as they observe an eye-catching couple, watching the patrons flow between affection and confrontation, eventually finding a happy ending having seemingly been inspired by the on-stage performance.

Drawing inspiration from Pablo Ferro's work in the 1960s-era Thomas Crown Affair, the split screen visuals offer varying perspectives of Lambert, Bridges and the patrons throughout the song. Eagle-eyed fans will also recognize the dive bar setting from Lambert's Academy of Country Music Award-winning "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" Video of the Year, as she takes on a decidedly different persona for "If You Were Mine."

Released June 6 on Lambert's Vanner Records with distribution by IMPERIAL, the Jon Randall-produced song penned by Lambert together with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure specifically with Bridges in mind has already earned critical acclaim. Rolling Stone named it among the "Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far," declaring, "there's not likely to be a more sensual collab in 2023... Two Texas titans - one with a steel-bodied twang, the other all billowy soul - crackle together like a warm fire in the hearth," while UPROXX proclaims the song "contains a mystical veil of Texas magic... as they blend together elements of country and R&B."

Lambert and Bridges also teamed up for a live debut of the song at this year's CMA Fest, with the Nissan Stadium performance set to air as part of the primetime concert special airing Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on ABC.

The release is the first glimpse at new music from Lambert, who has recently teased "some fun collaborations up my sleeve," since her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated album, Palomino, celebrated by Variety for cementing her place as "the best ambassador country has to the world." Lambert also recently added New York Times best-selling author to her impressive list of accolades with debut book "Y'all Eat Yet?" available everywhere now and she will return to Las Vegas for the next round of her Velvet Rodeo residency shows tomorrow, July 7.

Bridges is currently in the studio working on his fourth LP for Columbia Records while touring throughout the summer and fall of 2023.

