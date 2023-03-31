Parker McCollum Announces New Fall Tour Dates And Rocks The Tonight Show

(True Public Relations) Parker McCollum, is announcing additional tour dates for this fall, blazing a path as one of the most exciting live acts in country music. Parker is taking his electrifying show to the far reaches of the U.S., including Alaska, where he will be performing for the first time. Praised as "a genuinely thoughtful, engaging performer" (Houston Chronicle) and "a solid singer, committed to the material, with enough stagecraft and country hunk charisma to connect with his audience" (Lincoln Journal Star), Parker's recent sold-out shows include Detroit, Cincinnati, and more.

Tickets for these newly added shows will be available starting with presale beginning on Thursday, April 6th at 10am local time until 10pm local time.* The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 7th at 10:00am local time.

*Presale tickets for the Houston, TX show (10/28) begins on Thursday, April 27th 10am local time until 10pm local time and general on-sale tickets will go on-sale on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am local time.

In case you missed it, Parker made his "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" debut last night performing his hit single, "Handle On You," which just received its RIAA Gold Certification. To date, the track is Parker's fastest growing single (both in streams and on the radio chart) surpassing 120 million global streams and is currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio.

September 9, 2023

Ford Arena

Beaumont, TX

*Jackson Dean

September 21, 2023

PPL Center

Allentown, PA

*Jackson Dean

October 6, 2023

Carlson Center

Fairbanks, AK

October 7, 2023

Alaska Airlines Center

Anchorage, AK

October 26, 2023

United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock, TX

*Randy Rogers Band

October 28, 2023

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Houston, TX

*Josh Abbott Band

