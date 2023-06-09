Randy Travis Announces Launch of New Radio Station In Nashville

(117) At 10 a.m. CST on Thursday morning (June 8), with one flip of a switch by country icon Randy Travis, Midwest Communication's CHR Station, Hot 106.7, was transformed to "Y'all 106.7." The first song to air on this new 80's and 90's-based country format was none other than Travis' very own "Forever and Ever, Amen."

Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member, Randy Travis - an artist with over 25 million albums sold and combined total of 22 ACM, CMA and Grammy awards - was in the "Y'all 106.7" studio with Brand Manager Ron Allen to kick off the new format.

Representing Midwest Communications ownership family, Mary Kay Wright said, "Nashville is a market already rich in great country programming, but we feel that this unique 80's and 90's-based format will bring country listeners an exciting new option. It's such an honor to have Randy Travis as part of our Y'all 106.7 launch. He isn't just a top artist from the 80's, he helped define the best of what country music was then and still is today."

Ron Allen, Brand Manager for Nashville's 96.3 JACK-fm, will add programming responsibilities for the new brand. Ron has served as Midwest Communications DUKE FM Format Captain (Classic Country), and has launched and programmed several country stations over the course of his career.

Allen said, "We fully appreciate that the country format in Nashville is crowded, but we believe there is still an opportunity to serve the community and be successful in this lane."

Regarding the format change today, as a personal note, Ms. Wright also shared that "Today is a little bittersweet for our family. Midwest Communications CEO and founder, Duke Wright, who recently passed away, was a huge fan of Randy Travis. 'Forever and Ever, Amen' was one of his all-time favorites. He would have been thrilled that Randy helped kick off Y'all 106.7."

Related Stories

Randy Travis Inducted Into Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame

Randy Travis To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award

Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song

Randy Travis Expands Storms of Life For 35th Anniversary

More Randy Travis News