Randy Travis Inducted Into Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame

(117) Country music legend Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (LMHOF), adding yet another accolade to his extraordinary list of career achievements.
Travis was officially inducted by LMHOF President Mike Shepard during a special ceremony on May 27, 2023 as part of the Cajun Country Jam's Memorial Day Festival in Denham Springs, Louisiana. The country icon recorded his first studio recordings under the name "Randy Ray" at Paula Records in Shreveport, La. Travis joins a "sacred group" of LMHOF inductees that includes Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Louis Armstrong, Lucinda Wiliams, Buddy Guy, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Tim McGraw and countless others.
"Over the years Randy Travis has made many stops and new fans along the way in the great state of Louisiana," said Cajun Country Jam promoter Scott Innes, adding, "we are delighted and honored to have had Randy on our stage!"
The Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame was formed to preserve and present the heritage of the music and the music business of the State of Louisiana by honoring achievement in talent, performance, writing and technical and business aspects of the industry; providing educational materials and educational assistance on Louisiana Music and Artists to libraries, schools and other interested parties, and, additionally, to perpetuate the music and music business of Louisiana and its legacy of excellence by presenting and aiding selected new talent.
Inductees are considered from artists and music business men and women who have contributed by deed and talent to create the outstanding music of the State of Louisiana and are selected for the LMHOF or Regional Halls in three categories: Native Artists (born in Louisiana), In-residence Artists (live or lived in Louisiana) and Contributing Artists (contributed greatly to the Louisiana musical business or influence).
Randy Travis To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award
Randy Travis Shares Previously Unreleased 1986 Song
Randy Travis Expands Storms of Life For 35th Anniversary
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video- Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'- Ingrid Andress To Join Stevie Nicks On The Road- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video
Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'
Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video
Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'
The Stranglers Box Set Featuring 1990s Albums Set For release
Peter Case: A Million Miles Away Now Available On VOD
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour