Tanner Usrey Goes Major With 'Give It Some Time' Video

Single art

(Atlantic) Rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey is celebrating his signing to Atlantic Records with the release of his label debut single, "Give It Some Time," plus a companion music video.

Co-written by Usrey and producer Beau Bedford (Jonathan Tyler, The Texas Gentlemen), "Give It Some Time" threads dusty acoustic guitar and unfiltered lyrics against an organ-laden beat, building towards an emotionally charged guitar solo as scorching as the Texas-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist's pleading vocal delivery.

"I started writing this song about a year and a half ago," says Tanner Usrey. "It wasn't one that came easy, by any means. I had the hook and a verse down when I went to start the record with Beau Bedford. And we finished the song in an hour and recorded it later that day. It's an anthem about change, holding on to the person you love, and riding out the storm, because things will get better with time. This song means a lot to me, it's one that I had to work at for a long time to write, and it's our first single release with Atlantic, so I'm super excited about working together with this awesome team and seeing what we can accomplish together."

