Tanner Usrey Finds 'Destiny' With New Track

(Atlantic) Rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey is back with his latest single, "Destiny." Produced by frequent collaborator Beau Bedford (Lillie Mae, Delta Spirit, Orville Peck), the rockin' new track is available now via Atlantic Records.
"I was headed to the studio and we needed a song to record," says Tanner Usrey, "and that's when I got the idea for 'Destiny' pulling into the parking lot. I wanted it to be a song about a girl named Destiny but have it also be a play on words with 'destiny.' Beau Bedford and I finished it in thirty minutes before the band came in to record."
"Destiny" marks the latest in a series of new releases from the Texas-based Usrey, including "Who I Am," "Last Goodbye," and this spring's label debut, "Give It Some Time," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. "Who I Am" was met by applause from outlets including Whiskey Riff, which raved, "One's thing for sure... the song rips. The gritty southern rock meets red dirt instrumentation and sound that has become synonymous with the Tanner Usrey name is in full effect here, and this one fits perfectly within his growing catalog."
Co-written by Usrey and producer Bedford, "Give It Some Time" arrived amidst a flurry of high-profile media attention, including a major signing announcement in Billboard and praise from such high-profile outlets as PEOPLE, Entertainment Tonight, Variety, and others.
An electrifying and energetic live presence who played over 180 shows in 2022 alone, Usrey will continue his non-stop touring with an upcoming live schedule that will see him on the road through to 2024. The itinerary - which includes headline shows, festival appearances, dates alongside such like-minded artists as Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, and Charles Wesley Godwin - is highlighted by shows at such historic venues as Knoxville, TN's Knoxville Civic Coliseum (supporting Turnpike Troubadours) and Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (supporting Shane Smith & The Saints).
