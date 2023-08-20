Tanner Usrey Shares Deeply Personal New Single 'Who I Am'

(Atlantic) Rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey returns with his most personal single thus far, "Who I Am," available now via Atlantic Records. The heartfelt new track is produced by Beau Bedford (Lillie Mae, Delta Spirit, Orville Peck).

"Who I am is an anthem to anyone who has felt trapped in a cycle of self-destruction," shares Tanner. "Living on the run, never being able to slow down, and being seen as someone else by people around you. I know a lot of people can relate to that message and this song is for them."

"Who I Am" marks the latest in a series of new releases from the Texas-based Usrey, including "Last Goodbye" and this spring's label debut, "Give It Some Time," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Co-written by Usrey and producer Beau Bedford, the latter track is accompanied by an official music video streaming HERE. "Give It Some Time" arrived amidst a flurry of high-profile media attention, including a major signing announcement in Billboard and praise from such high-profile outlets as PEOPLE, Entertainment Tonight, Variety, and others.

An electrifying and energetic live presence who played over 180 shows in 2022 alone, Usrey will continue his non-stop touring with an upcoming live schedule that will see him on the road through to December. The itinerary - which includes headline shows, festival appearances, dates alongside such like-minded artists as Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, and Charles Wesley Godwin - is highlighted by shows at such historic venues as Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (supporting Dierks Bentley) and Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (supporting Shane Smith & The Saints).

