Zach Bryan Makes Chart History With 'Something In The Orange'

(Warner) Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange" is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard's Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks. The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood's "Before he Cheats" to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes "How Do I Live," at 69 straight weeks. Bryan's hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.
"Something In The Orange," the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, is the hit single from his chart-topping, platinum-certified Warner Records debut album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK that remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after its initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications.
Bryan is putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album and will return to the road next week for his completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour.
Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:
* Indicates Festival Date
*Aug 05 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 07 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Aug 11 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Aug 12 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Aug 14 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug 17 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Aug 19 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Aug 20 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug 21 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Aug 23 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug 27 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 30 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Oct 07 Opelika, AL Auburn Rodeo
*Oct 20 Fort Worth, TX Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest
*Oct 21 College Station, TX At The Station Festival
*Dec 30 San Diego, CA Wild Horses Festival
Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak Goes Platinum
Zach Bryan Celebrates 'American Heartbreak' Anniversary
Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers Lead Two Step Inn Festival Lineup
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup
Queen + Adam Lambert Extend Rhapsody Tour Into 2024- Third Eye Blind Share Live Tribute To Sinead O'Connor- more
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more
Luke Bryan Premieres 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand' Video- Zach Bryan Makes Chart History- The Oak Ridge Boys Team With Alabama- more
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Queen + Adam Lambert Extend Rhapsody Tour Into 2024
Third Eye Blind Share Live Tribute To Sinead O'Connor
On The Road: Juniper Honey's Tour Must Haves
Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright
Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright
Suicidal Tendencies To Rock Full Debut Album For 40th Anniversary Shows
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Plans To Play Until He Dies
District 97 Announce New Album 'Stay For The Ending'