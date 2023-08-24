Hanoi Rocks Releasing New Edition Of 'All Those Wasted Years' Autobiography

(dmk) Hanoi Rocks has announced the release of the new edition of their deeply-personal autobiography All Those Wasted Years. This new version, which will be specially-packed with two previously-unreleased recordings on 7", a newly-penned note from Guitarist Michael Monroe, and an updated chapter, will be available through Cleopatra Records on Friday, September 29.

All Those Wasted Years chronicles the group from birth to their early demise, following the untimely death of drummer Razzle, to their triumphant resurrection - as told by the band members themselves. The new edition has been translated into English and published in a gorgeous 348-page hardcover book featuring rare and never-seen-before photos.



All Those Wasted Years + 7" Vinyl (available in three color choices: red, pink or blue) can be purchased at here. "A big, beautiful book for a beautiful band who should've been bigger." ~ Under The Radar Magazine

Related Stories

Former Hanoi Rocks Guitarist Andy McCoy Reissues His 'Lost' Pandemic Album

Hanoi Rocks To Release 40th Anniversary Deluxe Version Of 'Oriental Beat'

Michael Monroe Releases Dark 'Derelict Palace' Video

Michael Monroe Streams New Album 'I Live Too Fast To Die Young'

More Hanoi Rocks News